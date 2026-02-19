Immensa Joins Shell's Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Immensa, a global specialist in digital inventory solutions and on-demand manufacturing has joined Shell's Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam. The move expands Immensa's footprint in the region and contributes to a strong innovative ecosystem at the ETCA.

Through the partnership, Immensa will establish its European Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing at ETCA, operating a Factory-as-a-Service model to deliver its Digital Supply Chain offering across Europe. Immensa will partner with Shell's Additive Manufacturing team to jointly operate ETCA's 3D printing Centre of Excellence and will work with ETCA on spare parts digitization and on demand manufacturing.

ETCA provides a purpose-built environment for industrial advanced manufacturing. From Amsterdam, Immensa will support customers in reducing physical inventory, shortening lead times, and improving supply-chain resilience through localized, digital production.

“As an open innovation hub, we enable acceleration of technology solutions through collaboration,” Director of ETCA Sarah Street said.“We welcome partners who bring expertise and quality to help us accelerate the energy transition towards cleaner solutions.”

“ETCA provides the right ecosystem for our next phase of European growth,” said Immensa's Chief Operating Officer, Julian Callanan.“The campus enables us to deliver advanced manufacturing solutions closer to our customers while maintaining the high standards required in regulated industries.”

Initial focus areas are expected to include long-lead spare parts for pumps, compressors, and valves, helping industrial operators reduce downtime and improve parts availability.

About Shell Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam

The Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) is Shell's open innovation campus, bringing together industry, technology, and research to accelerate the energy transition through collaboration and advanced industrial facilities.

About Immensa

Immensa is a global leader in digital inventory and on-demand manufacturing for the energy sector. Founded in 2016, Immensa works with international and national oil companies and energy OEMs to implement digital supply chains enabling qualified parts to be digitized and produced on demand, closer to the point of need. The company delivers an AI-enabled, proprietary end-to-end platform that supports industrial-grade quality, traceability, and repeatability for regulated environments. Immensa has a presence in more than five countries and serves customers worldwide.