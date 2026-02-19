JUARA Announces Limited-Time Free Gift Event For Customers
The event reflects JUARA's continued focus on thoughtful skincare rituals rooted in heritage, balance, and sensory experience. The promotion is positioned as an invitation to explore JUARA's formulations and textures in a more accessible way, whether for travel, gifting, or adding new products to an existing routine.
Among the available gift options is the Travel-Size Radiance Enzyme Scrub, a product known for its enzymatic exfoliation and gentle polishing effect on the skin. Formulated to help remove surface buildup and dullness, JUARA's scrub uses enzymes to support exfoliation without relying on harsh abrasives, aligning with JUARA's emphasis on skin-friendly formulas and mindful care.
Customers may also choose a travel-size of JUARA's new Turmeric Radiance Complex Plumping Serum, which features naturally derived ingredients such as turmeric and clove flower. These botanicals are traditionally valued for their calming properties and are included to help support a smooth, balanced-looking complexion.
The third option, Coconut Illipe Hand Balm, offers a rich, comforting formula designed to nourish and soften the skin of the hands and cuticles. Drawing on plant-based ingredients and JUARA's signature approach to texture and scent, this hand cream complements the brand's broader collection, which is focused on daily care rituals.
The free gift event requires no additional steps from customers beyond meeting the $75 purchase threshold, as the JUARA website will guide them through gift selection during checkout. The offer is available exclusively from February 27 through March 31, 2026. With this promotional event, JUARA continues to reinforce its brand ethos centered on intentional skincare, cultural inspiration, and accessible moments of self-care.
