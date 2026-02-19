403
Kuwait Awqaf Min. Emphasizes Importance Of Strengthening Islamic Values
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi confirmed on Thursday the importance of strengthening Islamic values and raising community awareness.
This came during Al-Wasmi's inspection visit to Bilal bin Rabah Mosque to review the progress made in developing the services provided to its visitors.
The minister also lauded the efforts and role of officials to develop mosque services. (end)
