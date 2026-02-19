Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yieldmax® Announces Ticker Change For Yieldmax® JPM Option Income Strategy


2026-02-19 03:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced that the YieldMax® JPM Option Income Strategy ETF will change its ticker symbol from JPMO to JPO. The fund's name will also be changed to YieldMax ® JP Option Income Strategy ETF.

The Fund will continue to trade on its listing exchange, and the change will not affect the Fund's investment objective, strategy, or portfolio management. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change.

For more information on YieldMax strategies please visit YieldMaxETFs.

Risk Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

None of the Fund, the Trust, or Tidal Investments LLC (the“Adviser”) is affiliated, connected, or associated with any underlying issuer.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the Adviser.

CONTACT: Contact Vince DiLullo at... for more information.

