Michael S. Baker, P.C. Expands AI Governance Advisory Work Through Artificialintelligence.Lawyer
Michael Simon Baker
AI adoption is outpacing policies and contracts, leaving governance gaps tied to data handling, confidentiality, IP ownership, vendor terms, and regulatory readiness. is designed to help leadership teams identify where AI is already influencing operations and then put governance mechanisms in place that match the company's risk profile and growth goals.
Baker's work aims to make AI governance practical and defensible. Engagements typically include tightening internal AI policies, assigning clear ownership and approval roles, and setting documentation standards that demonstrate oversight. The practice helps with updating commercial agreements for AI-enabled workflows, including vendor and platform terms where data use and indemnities may not align with a company's risk tolerance.
In addition, addresses privacy and security risks, particularly when sensitive or proprietary information may be shared with AI tools. Many organizations face a visibility gap – AI is being used, but leadership lacks a full map of where it sits and what data is shared. Baker helps implement workable controls that reduce accidental disclosure and unintended rights grants, while clarifying IP ownership and licensing expectations for AI-assisted content and code.
Baker brings more than two decades of experience across corporate law, finance, and strategy, including senior roles at major international law firms. This background shapes a board-level approach to AI governance that treats AI adoption as an enterprise risk issue, while keeping the same focus on accountability, oversight, and real-world consequences.
This same emphasis on responsibility and human impact also runs through Baker's work beyond the law. He recently released 4 CORE: The Universal Teachings of Humanity's Wisdom Traditions, which examines the ethical principles that appear across the world's major religions and moral philosophies. He is also credited as a writer on the 2024 coming-of-age feature film This Too Shall Pass. These projects reflect a broader perspective on how values, culture, and decision-making shape the way new technologies are adopted and governed.
For more information about Michael S. Baker, his practice, and projects, please visit .
CONTACT: Media Contact
Company Name: Michael S. Baker, P.C.
Contact Person: Debra Yang
Contact Number: (845) 576-6011
Email:...
Country: United States
Website:
