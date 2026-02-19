Bitcoin On Longest Losing Streak Since 2022

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryproprowl / Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is now on its longest losing streak in nearly four years.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is on track to post its fifth consecutive weekly loss, which would mark its longest losing streak since spring 2022, when the price of BTC fell for nine consecutive weeks.

In the past week, Bitcoin's price has fallen 3% and dropped below $67,000 U.S. Cryptocurrencies trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Analysts say Bitcoin is suffering due to factors that include risk-off sentiment among investors, geopolitical uncertainty, and a lack of near-term catalysts.

BTC has now declined by more than 50% from an all-time high of just over $126,000 U.S. reached at the beginning of October last year.

On a monthly basis, Bitcoin has recorded five consecutive declines since last October, the second-longest losing streak on record.

Analysts say the current "crypto winter" is likely to continue as headwinds for digital assets persist.

Options markets show that investors and traders are now placing bets that Bitcoin's price will fall to $40,000 U.S. within the first half of this year.

BTC is currently trading at $66,150 U.S.