Small-Cap Bitcoin Miner Cleanspark Is A Bet On Crypto's Future

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Small-cap Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ: $CLSK) has seen its stock brutalized over the past year amid the worsening crypto winter.

With Bitcoin's price having declined 50% since last autumn, CleanSpark has struggled. So far in 2026, CLSK stock has fallen 22%.

Currently trading at $9 U.S. per share, CleanSpark's stock is changing hands at less than half its 52-week high of $23.61 U.S.

While the selloff has been difficult, there's reason for optimism regarding CleanSpark, which has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion U.S.

Like many BTC miners, CleanSpark, which has operations in Georgia and Mississippi, is expanding to focus on artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres and high-performance computing.

Analysts say the diversification should help CleanSpark weather future cryptocurrency downturns and widespread selloffs in digital assets such as Bitcoin.

Analysts also praise CleanSpark for its focus on clean energy sources and use of low-carbon energy for its data centres and Bitcoin mining operations.

At the end of 2025, CleanSpark owned 13,099 Bitcoin in its treasury, worth $866 million U.S. at current levels. The value of those holdings will rise when Bitcoin eventually recovers.

Several analysts maintain positive ratings on CLSK stock and are urging investors to see the current decline as a buying opportunity.

Brokerage Macquarie recently reiterated an Outperform rating on CleanSpark's stock with an $18 U.S. price target, which is double where the shares currently trade.

Separately, investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also reiterated a buy rating on CLSK stock with an $18 U.S. per share price target.

For investors looking to capitalize on the eventual thaw in the crypto winter, CleanSpark could be a viable option.