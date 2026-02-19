Global X Canada's New ETF Seeks To Capitalize On Tokenized Finance

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Global X Investments Canada has launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to capitalize on the rising popularity of stablecoins and tokenized assets.

The Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF (TSX: $TOKN) was launched at the end of January.

It provides investors with exposure to companies that are building and adopting tokenized financial infrastructure, including stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms.

The top five holdings in the new Global X ETF are Nu Holdings (NYSE: $NU), Block (NYSE: $XYZ), Fiserv (NASDAQ: $FISV), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: $HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN).

In launching the ETF, Global X said: "Tokenized U.S. Treasuries have already grown into a multi-billion-dollar market, with nearly US$10 billion currently issued on-chain…"

The new ETF arrives as New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) recently said that it's working on an independent digital platform that will enable investors to trade digital tokens around the clock.

Tokenized assets are digital representations of real-world financial assets such as stocks that are recorded on a blockchain.

The process known as tokenization creates "digital twins" of stocks, enabling fractional ownership, 24/7 trading, increased liquidity, and reduced reliance on intermediaries such as banks.

TOKN has a 0.49% management fee and has risen 3% since its market debut less than a month ago to trade at $17.27 in Toronto.