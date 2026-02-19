H.C. Wainwright Begins Coverage Of Hut 8 Stock With 'Buy' Rating
H.C. Wainwright crypto analyst Kevin Dede has assigned a price target of $80 U.S. to Hut 8 stock, which is 50% higher than where the shares currently trade.
Dede said in a note to clients that Hut 8 should benefit from future infrastructure collaborations with mega-cap technology companies as it pivots from being a pureplay Bitcoin miner.
In December 2025, Hut 8 announced a 15-year partnership worth $7 billion U.S. with privately held artificial intelligence startup Anthropic and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: $GOOGL).
That deal comes as Hut 8 focuses on developing A.I. data centres in addition to mining BTC.
H.C. Wainwright, a boutique investment bank, isn't the only firm that's bullish on HUT stock.
Roth Capital recently reiterated its buy rating on Hut 8 and raised its price target on the stock to $80 U.S.
Analysts at Roth Capital noted that Hut 8, in addition to its own Bitcoin mining operations, also offers hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and digital asset services to outside clients.
Hut 8 last reported owning 13,696 Bitcoin worth $906 million U.S. at current valuations. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Feb. 25.
HUT stock has risen 172% in the last 12 months to trade at $53.62 U.S. per share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment