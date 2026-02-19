AI May Become Your 'Best Companion' In Future, Says Ankur Warikoo

Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo on Thursday highlighted the possibility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing an ever increasing role in people's personal lives, possibly even be a "best companion" to them. While attending the AI Fest 2026, which took place at Chandigarh University on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit - 2026 held in New Delhi, Warikoo also underlined the importance of having such events give access to students which otherwise might not have a chance to discuss on such technology.

AI Fest's Mission to Empower Innovators

The AI Fest brought together students, experts, and leaders to discuss how Artificial Intelligence is shaping the future. The event aimed at empowering young innovators, strengthening the AI start-up ecosystem, and transforming bold, scalable ideas into technology-driven solutions to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Ankur Warikoo on AI's Future Impact

While talking to ANI, Warikoo discussed the importance of AI events at universities and how they open new doors for students. He also shared a strong view on how AI could change personal relationships in the future.

"AI Fest at any university and any student level is an incredible initiative because it exposes students to conversations that they otherwise would not get. They would have to go into very high corridors to access it, but now speakers that are coming, conversations around AI are happening," Warikoo told ANI.

The 'Best Companion' of the Future?

"It is brilliant at a student level. It is a fact that relationships do not work out because people are unpredictable. They're emotional. They are biased. An AI companion will not be either of these. It will actually be the best friend. It will be the best lover. It will be the best companion that you can have...," he added.

Global Experts and Leaders Convene

The fest saw the presence of global entrepreneurs, AI leaders, researchers, startup founders, policy experts, and students. Discussions were held on topics like how humans and AI grow together, AI-made digital worlds, AI rules and policies, and new technical ideas.

The inauguration of AI Fest 2026 took place in the presence of Ankur Warikoo, education-tech leader Ronnie Screwvala, and Member of Parliament and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, along with several AI experts from across the world. (ANI)

