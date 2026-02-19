Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26: Karnataka Vs J&K To Be Held In Hubballi

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday unvelied that the date and venue of the Ranji Trophy Final of the 2025-26 season. Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are set to face off against each other in the finals at the KSCA Hubballi Cricket Stadium, commencing on February 24.

Decision to Host Final in Hubballi

KSCA had the option of hosting this prestigious final either at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, or at the KSCA Hubballi grounds, according to an official statement. "After careful evaluation and detailed consultations, the Association, in coordination with the BCCI, has taken a considered and strategic decision to stage the final at Hubballi," the statement added.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Renovation

At present, extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works are underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee and other statutory authorities. Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works. In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves.

Promoting Cricket Beyond Bengaluru

Further, the newly elected KSCA Managing Committee, which assumed office in December 2025 under the leadership of former India cricketer and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, had, as part of its stated vision and manifesto commitments, resolved to take major domestic and national-level matches to prominent mofussil centres across Karnataka. This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.

Taking into account both the ongoing stadium upgradation works in Bengaluru and the Association's commitment to decentralising top-level cricket, KSCA, in consultation with the BCCI, has decided to host the Ranji Trophy Final at the KSCA Hubballi Stadium.

The Association is confident that cricket lovers across the Hubballi-Dharwad region and neighbouring districts will welcome this opportunity to witness a premier domestic cricket final at their doorstep. KSCA looks forward to enthusiastic public support and a memorable match in Hubballi. (ANI)

