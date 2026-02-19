Tamil Nadu To Focus On AI In Dravidian Model 2.0: Minister TRB Rajaa

Noting that the Tamil Nadu government sees big opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and it will focus heavily on AI when Dravidian Model 2.0 is launched, DMK leader and state minister Dr TRB Rajaa has said that the state will see "the first population-scale enablement with AI in India".

Speaking on the sidelines of a technology event here, TRB Rajaa, who is Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, said he had very good meetings. "We had some very good meetings, so I'm happy with it. It was a busy day, and the outcomes are going to be very, very good," he told ANI.

"While others see AI as a disruptor, we see big opportunities in AI. I think the Tamil Nadu government will focus heavily on AI when we launch Dravidian Model 2.0. We see a lot of opportunities. The Tamil Nadu population will be the first population-scale enablement with AI in India...with skillsets to work on AI very, very soon, that's the dream," he added. His comments coincide with the India AI Impact Summit being held in the national capital.

DMK-DMDK Alliance Finalized

Answering a query on the DMDK-DMK alliance, TRB Rajaa said this is a result of the "good work done" by of Chief Minister MK Stalin. "We welcome them on board, and you'll probably see more and more people coming on board," he said.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with DMDK Treasurer LK Sudish, on Thursday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the DMK headquarters 'Arivalayam' in Chennai.

Premlatha Vijayakanth said later that DMK and DMDK have sealed an alliance, and the details about the number of seats will be decided after discussion between the two parties. "We have sealed an alliance with DMK. Our party cadres also wished for this alliance. It should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive. The number of seats will be decided after both parties form election committees and hold talks on it. Today, we have formed an alliance with DMK," she said.

"We are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats," she added. Stalin also expressed happiness over the alliance. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first half of this year. (ANI)

