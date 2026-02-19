India A Pillar Of Global Food Security, Exports Rice To Madagascar

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday said India exported 7,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) from Haryana to Madagascar, facilitated through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The union minister described it as a reflection of India's nutritional capabilities and technological strength.

Goyal on India's Role in Global Food Security

Taking it to social media post on X, Goyal said India is emerging as a strong and trusted pillar of global food security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, India is becoming a strong and reliable pillar of global food security. The export of 7,000 MT Foraged Rice Kernels (FRK) from Haryana to Madagascar through @APEDADOC is a clear testimony to India's nutritional potential and technological strength," Goyal posted on X.

Such an initiative has given "new strength to the resolve of self-reliant agriculture, increasing prosperity of farmers and Viksit Bharat," Goyal added.

GI-Tagged Salem Sago Exported to Canada

APEDA has also facilitated the export of 0.5 MT of GI-tagged Salem Sago from Salem, Tamil Nadu to Canada. This marked the first export consignment shipped directly by the GI Authorised User, SAGOSERVE, since the product received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2023.

Tamil Nadu is the largest producer of Tapioca Sago, also commonly known as Sabudhana.

Salem has long been recognised as the hub of the country's sago and starch industry.

Sago is derived from tapioca roots and serves as a staple food across several parts of India.

Traditionally, Salem Sago has been supplied to traders in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal and exported to countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, Vietnam and Singapore.

However, this shipment marked the first direct export from the GI Authorised User Society itself. (ANI)

