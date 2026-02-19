NDA Will Win In Tamil Nadu, Stands With People: Tamilisai Soundararajan

NDA Confident of Win, Slams DMK Alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance stands firmly with the people. Soundararajan criticised the DMK and its allies for confusion and pointed to a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "NDA will win. We are with the people. NDA is moving ahead strongly. While there is utter confusion in the INDI alliance. DMK is happy that one party has joined, but no one knows if their major ally will join them. I feel very sorry for the Captain's party as it has joined a sinking ship."

"NDA will win because we are with the people. PM Modi will be coming to Vellore, and party cadres will welcome him...We feel sorry looking at the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. People are against the DMK in the state," she added.

PM Modi to Address Rally in Vellore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vellore on March 7 to participate in a public meeting organised by the NDA. He will participate in a public meeting organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Vellore on the same day. BJP State General Secretary Karthiyayini said the Prime Minister's visit is expected to bring significant changes not only to Tamil Nadu's political landscape but also to governance.

Venue Preparations Underway

Ahead of the visit, BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, State General Secretary Karthiyayini, BJP District President Dasarathan, and office-bearers of alliance parties inspected the Vellore Fort Grounds on Wednesday evening to finalise the venue for the Prime Minister's rally.

Karthiyayini further stated that alternative locations, including Kandaneri near Pallikonda and Senbakkam, are under consideration, and that one venue will be finalised shortly. She said that around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.

2026 Assembly Polls

In 2026, assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The five legislative bodies up for election are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule soon. (ANI)

