How Malashree Became Kannada's Highest-Paid Actress Over Male Stars

The Indian film industry has traditionally been a“kingdom of heroes,” dominated by male actors when it comes to box office collections, fan culture, and remuneration. However, in the Kannada film industry of the 1990s, a remarkable phenomenon occurred. For the first time in Sandalwood's cinematic history, an actress earned higher remuneration than star heroes, breaking industry norms. That iconic“Lady Superstar” was none other than Malashree, whose charisma and talent won the hearts of audiences and producers alike.

'Nanjundi Kalyana' Wave

It was 1989, an era ruled by legends such as Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, and Ambareesh. The movie Nanjundi Kalyana hit the screens that year. Although Raghavendra Rajkumar played the hero, it was Malashree, portraying a proud and dignified young woman, who truly shone. The film catapulted her to stardom overnight. People flocked to theatres in tractors and bullock carts just to catch a glimpse of her performance.

Why Her Remuneration Surpassed the Heroes?

Traditionally, the hero receives the lion's share of a film's budget. In Malashree's case, however, it was the opposite.

Producers knew one thing for certain:“If Malashree's photo is on the poster, the movie will be a houseful.”

Producers lined up with offers, often pleading,“We will pay whatever you ask, just give us your dates.”

It became an open secret in the Kannada film industry that Malashree's remuneration exceeded that of popular male stars. If heroes were being paid ₹5 lakh, Malashree was offered ₹8 to 10 lakh. This was a rare occurrence in the Indian film industry at the time.

19 Consecutive Hits: An Unbreakable Record

Even the greatest stars face failures, but Malashree delivered around 19 consecutive superhits early in her career. Blockbusters such as Gajapathi Garvabhanga, Rani Maharani, Hrudaya Haadithu, Belli Kalungura, S.P. Bhargavi, Policena Hendthi, Mruthyunjaya, and Ramachari proved her box office magic. Producers often called her their“Lakshmi”, as everything she touched turned to gold.

Lady Amitabh: The Action Queen Avatar

Malashree did not limit herself to romantic or family dramas. She ventured into action films at a time when most actresses were confined to sarees and emotional sequences. With her fearless presence in movies like S.P. Bhargavi, Chamundi, and Kiran Bedi, Malashree made villains tremble in khaki uniforms while wielding guns. Fans lovingly called her“Lady Amitabh”.

In these films, male actors often played supporting roles, while Malashree carried the weight of the movie herself. Her performances justified her higher remuneration, proving she could match and often surpass her male counterparts.

Malashree: The True Lady Superstar

Today, the industry may celebrate pan-India stars, but in a time without social media or the internet, Malashree mesmerised an entire state with her talent alone. She remains a source of pride for Kannadigas, proving that a woman can reign supreme in a male-dominated industry.

If anyone truly deserves the title“Lady Superstar,” it is Malashree - a performer whose charisma, talent, and dedication set her apart in the history of Kannada cinema.