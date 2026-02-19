OSS Stock Surges Over 20% Today - What's Fueling The Rally?



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), announced on Thursday that it has secured $10.5 million in new contracts from the U.S. Navy and a major U.S.-based defense contractor.

These awards are tied to the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and are expected to boost OSS's revenue in 2026 and into 2027.

Rugged Storage For P-8A Missions

Under the agreements, OSS will supply its custom rugged data storage units to support the C5ISR mission systems on the P-8A Poseidon. The units feature hot-swappable NVMe flash storage canisters that allow rapid removal and replacement, facilitating secure data offload and analysis even in demanding airborne environments.

Following the announcement, One Stop Systems' stock traded over 20% higher by Thursday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory the previous day. Message volume changed to 'high' from 'low' levels in 24 hours.

Supporting Advanced Surveillance

The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range aircraft designed for multi-mission roles including anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

OSS's storage solutions are integral to the aircraft's sensor suite, ensuring high-speed, secure data capture and transfer critical to mission success.

“With these latest wins, OSS has secured more than $65 million in total contracted revenue associated with this mission-critical aircraft to-date, including over $23 million awarded since the beginning of 2025.”

-Mike Knowles, President and CEO, One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems builds advanced computing and storage technology designed for tough environments. Its rugged servers, accelerators, and flash systems power AI, autonomous machines, and sensor processing across defense and industrial markets.

OSS stock has gained over 186% in the last 12 months.

