KKR Launches 'Knights Electrifying Box Cricket' For Fans In Kolkata

In a city where cricket is woven into the fabric of everyday life, coursing through every street and stirring every heartbeat, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have gone beyond traditional routes to connect directly with their fans and channel the unbreakable spirit into something special.

Knights Electrifying Box Cricket: A Fan-First Tournament

In a first-of-its-kind event, KKR is presenting Knights Electrifying Box Cricket - a high-octane, fan-first box cricket tournament uniting amateur players, influencers, and passionate KKR fan clubs at the Sportsplex Tangra from February 19 to February 21, according to a release.

Tournament Format and Innovative Rules

The league stage matches will be played on February 19 and 20, with the knockouts and finals set to be played on February 21. The tournament will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups consisting of four teams each as they battle it out for the ultimate prize in a unique format. Aimed to blend competitive cricket with innovation and entertainment, the format introduces exciting elements such as Impact Players, bonus targets, and the Electric Over, where all runs scored are doubled, and batters cannot be dismissed.

Influencers and Community Engagement

Widely popular local influencers such as Neel Bhattacharya, DaSoham, Rahul Dey, Saiket Dey and Nirit Datta will also be part of the event. The final day of the tournament will also witness an exhibition match between the influencers and local journalists, bringing the community together for a memorable event.

Boosting Grassroots Cricket and Fan Experience

As part of KKR's commitment to more direct fan engagement and grassroots cricket, the tournament offers amateur players and fans an opportunity to experience the Knight Riders ecosystem in a structured, professional setting, while also giving them the chance to showcase their skills. (ANI)

