BTM Stock Pares Early Losses After Company Announces 1-For-7 Reverse Stock Split



Bitcoin Depot shareholders had initially approved a ratio range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-20.

The exercise price of each warrant will increase to $80.50 per share from $11.50, the company said. Bitcoin Depot's Q3 revenue jumped 20%, according to its latest financial filing.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) pared most of their early losses on Thursday after initially plunging more than 15% following the company's announcement of a one-for-seven reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective Feb. 23, 2026.

The shares were down around 5% at the time of writing.

BTM stock will begin trading on a post-split basis the same day under the existing ticker symbol. The move is aimed at boosting the share price to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Warrant Exercise Price To Increase To $80.50

The reverse split was authorized by shareholders in January, who approved a ratio range of one-for-five to one-for-twenty, with the board selecting the one-for-seven ratio last week. Following the split, the exercise price of each outstanding warrant will increase to $80.50 per share from $11.50, the company said.

Bitcoin Depot operates a network that allows customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency. The company provides payment, spending, and investment solutions through its self-service kiosks and its BDCheckout retail product.

Trending Down Since October 2025

After briefly slipping below $1 in February 2025, the stock rebounded strongly and reached a 52-week high in June. However, shares have been in a steady downtrend since October and have traded consistently under $1 since the start of this month.

BTM shares have shed nearly 77% since the end of September last year. During the same period, Bitcoin has slumped more than 41%.

According to its last financial filing for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, revenue climbed 20% to $162.5 million, driven by increased kiosk deployments, while net income surged 139% to $5.5 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the intraday slide, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'neutral' from 'bearish' a day earlier.

The stock has fallen more than 30% so far this year.

