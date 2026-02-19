Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Teases Tommy Shelby's Return

For all the 'Peaky Blinders' fans eagerly waiting to see the Shelby family back in action, your patience is about to pay off. The beloved crime drama is coming back, this time on the big screen with 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,' reported Deadline.

Trailer Teases New Conflicts

Netflix has just dropped the trailer, and it promises a thrilling continuation of the Shelby saga. The two-minute, forty-second trailer opens with a chilling statement to Tommy Shelby, who is told that he resides in a house haunted by ghosts. Rebecca Ferguson's character adds that not only has Tommy abandoned his empire, but also his son, Duke.

The scene then shifts to Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), who informs Tommy that Duke is now leading the Peaky Blinders, bringing the family's operations back to the intensity of 1919. The trailer also teases Tommy's first encounter with his estranged son, Duke, who seems indifferent to everything around him.

Additionally, it offers a sneak peek into Tommy's return, showing him walking into the Garrison Pub, demanding the respect that was once his.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, who also created the original series. Actor Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, the role that made him a global star. The film also stars Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, and Jay Lycurgo. Several actors from the original series, including Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, are also part of the cast.

About the Original Series

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 and became an instant hit across the globe. The show ran for six seasons and won major awards, including a BAFTA for Best Drama Series.

Release Date

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' will release in select cinemas on March 6, 2026. After its theatre run, it will start streaming on Netflix from March 20. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)