Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Sushil Kumar Moves Delhi HC For Bail Again

Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar moved to the Delhi High Court seeking bail in connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case of May 2021. His bail plea is listed for a hearing tomorrow in court.

Kumar is one of the accused in the Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case of May 2021. Sushil Kumar's bail plea is listed before the bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on February 20 (Friday). He has moved a bail plea in the Delhi High Court through advocate Sahil Malik.

History of Bail Attempts

On February 6, the Rohini court had rejected the bail plea of Sushil Kumar. His earlier bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court last year. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar had rejected the bail plea of Wrestler Sushil Kumar after hearing the submissions of counsel for accsued, Delhi police and the complainant. The bail plea was opposed by Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the father of the deceased.

He had sought regular bail in view of the changed circumstances. It was claimed that all material prosecution witnesses had been examined by the Rohini court. Sushil Kumar was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses had not yet been examined. Thereafter, he surrendered on August 20, 2025.

Grounds for Fresh Bail Plea

His counsel had submitted that "the circumstances have materially changed since all the material public witnesses have been examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence."

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise.

It was also mentioned that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, out of which 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined. This case is at the stage of recording of prosecution evidence.

It is stated that "no useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health."

Sushil Kumar's Career Accolades

Sushil Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri in 2011.

Details of the Alleged Incident

It is alleged that in the intervening night of 4 and 5 May 2021, at about 11:30 PM, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted those persons. As a result of the said alleged assault, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries on the same day, during medical treatment. (ANI)

