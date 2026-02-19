Trade Pacts Threaten Apple, Walnut Farmers In Himachal, J&K: CM Sukhu

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday expressed serious concern over the recent trade agreements with other nations, warning of a potential impact on farmers and orchardists in Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir too.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Sukhu cautioned that these agreements would result in a surge of imported apples, walnuts, almonds and other horticultural produce, thereby placing immense pressure on local growers who may struggle to secure remunerative prices for their crops. He warned that the adverse consequences of such policies would become increasingly evident in the years ahead.

Economic Impact on Himachal and J & K

The Chief Minister underscored that agriculture and horticulture constitute the backbone of the economies of both Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, sustaining a substantial portion of their populations. "Himachal Pradesh's apple industry alone has an annual turnover of approximately Rs. 5000 crore and provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 2.5 lakh families. Likewise, in Jammu and Kashmir, a significant segment of the population depends on horticulture for livelihood, with apples, walnuts and almonds forming the mainstay of the region's agricultural economy," CM Sukhu said.

Concerns Over Reduced Import Duties

Sukhu further stated that the Central Government has entered into an FTA with countries such as New Zealand, the United States and the European Union, under which import duties on apples and dry fruits have reportedly been reduced. According to him, these policy decisions would directly undermine the interests of farmers and orchardists in both states. He asserted that such agreements do not serve the interests of India's farmers or the common people and called for a reassessment of policies that could jeopardize domestic agricultural sustainability, the release noted.

Political Stance and Farmer Advocacy

The Chief Minister also remarked that the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising issues concerning farmers and the general public. He alleged that efforts were being made to silence his voice, but maintained that such attempts would not succeed. Reaffirming his party's commitment, CM Sukhu stated that the Congress Party stands firmly with farmers and orchardists and will continue to advocate for their rights and welfare. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)