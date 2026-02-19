Don't Rush AI Innovation Without Safeguards, Says Dutch PM Dick Schoof

Responsible AI Development a Priority

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Thursday said that innovation in artificial intelligence must not be accelerated at the cost of safeguards, stressing the need for responsible development as part of the growing India-Netherlands partnership on ethical AI.

Responding to a question from ANI during a press conference on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Schoof said both countries aim to harness the full potential of AI while ensuring it is developed and deployed responsibly. "We want to take full advantage of the artificial intelligence offers while at the same time ensuring that it is developed and used responsibly. Innovation should not be rushed without safeguards," he said.

The Dutch Prime Minister cautioned against the unchecked deployment of AI systems, warning that inadequate safeguards around reliability, transparency and accountability could result in misinformation and the spread of fake news. "If AI systems are deployed without adequate reliability, transparency and accountability, they risk generating misinformation and unreliable outcomes, including the spread of fake news," Schoof stated.

Emphasising the need for democratic oversight, he said regulation must strike a balance between innovation and public trust. "Democratic regulation of AI is essential. Governance frameworks must be thoughtfully designed -- not delayed indefinitely -- but implemented in a way that balances innovation with public trust," he added.

India-Netherlands Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with both leaders discussing ways to deepen cooperation across digital technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen and other key sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. The Netherlands has made significant strides in the digital and AI world, and our nations will work together in these sectors." The Prime Minister said the two leaders deliberated on strengthening bilateral linkages in critical and emerging areas, including semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen, talent mobility and counterterrorism cooperation.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has brought together world leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss responsible AI development, digital public infrastructure and international cooperation in technology. (ANI)

