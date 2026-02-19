AI Impact Summit: PM Modi Outlines MANAV AI Vision, Meets World Leaders

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks on Sidelines of AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined MANAV AI Vision at the AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a series of meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the mega event to foster bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi met Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing ways to deepen cooperation across technology, trade, connectivity and strategic sectors.

Meeting with Netherlands PM Dick Schoof

In a post on X, PM Modi said he and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof deliberated on strengthening linkages in a range of areas including semiconductors, mega water projects and green hydrogen. "Met Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. The Netherlands has made significant strides in the digital and AI world and our nations will work together in these sectors. We deliberated on strengthening linkages in semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen, talent mobility, counterterrorism and more," the post stated.

Talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

During his meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leaders discussed boosting cooperation in futuristic sectors such as AI, supercomputers and investments in data centres in India. "Had a fruitful discussion with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. We talked about boosting cooperation in futuristic sectors such as AI, supercomputers, investing in data centres in India and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Discussion with Swiss President Guy Parmelin

In talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, PM Modi reviewed the full spectrum of India-Switzerland ties, with emphasis on education, technology and talent mobility. "On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, had an excellent meeting with Mr. Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation. We reviewed the full range of India-Switzerland relations, especially ways to boost linkages in education, technology and talent mobility. 2026 began on an exceptional note for India-Europe relations with the signing of the historic Free Trade Agreement. It is also gladdening that since October 2025 the India-EFTA Trade Agreement has become operational, thus boosting trade ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meeting with Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister's meeting with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on enhancing ties in areas such as connectivity, defence, shipping and talent mobility. "Had an excellent meeting with Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece. In recent years, the India-Greece Strategic Partnership has made significant progress. Today's talks focused on ways to enhance ties in connectivity, defence, talent mobility and shipping. We will also work together to deepen cultural as well as people-to-people linkages," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Outlines 'MANAV' Vision for AI

PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he remarked that the world's largest and historic AI Impact Summit is being held in India, a nation representing one-sixth of humanity. He highlighted that India is home to the world's largest youth population, the biggest tech talent pool, and a thriving tech-enabled ecosystem. He emphasized that India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace.

The Prime Minister noted that 140 crore Indians are eager to embrace new technologies. He said Artificial Intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history.

"We must democratise AI. It must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South. We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve. AI will make our work smarter, more efficient and more impactful," he said.

"We must develop a collective resolve of AI for Global Common Good. In AI, India sees opportunity and the blueprint of tomorrow," he added.

The Prime Minister outlined MANA vision for AI - Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate "M - Moral and Ethical Systems: AI must be based on ethical guidelines, A - Accountable Governance: Transparent rules and robust oversight, N - National Sovereignty: Data belongs to its rightful owner, A - Accessible and Inclusive: AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier, V - Valid and Legitimate: AI must be lawful and verifiable," he said. The Prime Minister asserted that India's MANAV Vision will become a crucial link for humanity's welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.

Three Pillars for Ethical AI

Addressing the Leaders Plenary Session later, PM Modi said that AI Impact Summit will shape a human-centric, sensitive global ecosystem. He said AI must be accessible to all, with Global South priorities at the center of governance. "Ethics in AI must be unlimited; profit must align with purpose," he said. The Prime Minister outlined three key suggestions for ethical use of AI: Trusted global data framework, transparent 'glass box' safety rules, and embedding human values in AI He said AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity.

Prime Minister remarked that Aspirational India has a major role in the global journey of Artificial Intelligence and, recognizing this responsibility, India is taking significant steps. He highlighted that under India's AI Mission, 38,000 GPUs are already available and 24,000 more will be added in the next six months. He stated that India is providing its startups with world-class computing power at highly affordable rates. He noted that India has also created AIKosh (National Dataset Platform), through which more than 7,500 datasets and 270 AI models have been shared as national resources.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's direction and vision for AI are clear--AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity. He underlined the need to build an AI future that advances innovation, strengthens inclusion, and integrates human values.

PM Modi said when technology and human trust move together, the true impact of AI will be visible across the world.

Engagement with Global Tech Leaders

PM Modi, in a display of international cooperation, also joined world leaders and global tech leaders for a traditional 'family photo' at Bharat Mandapam today, marking a defining moment of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The group photograph featured the Prime Minister alongside prominent figures of the global technology landscape, including the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, the Chief AI Officer of Meta, and the CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei.

Later, the Prime Minister also participated in the CEO Roundtable held during the summit, which brought together stakeholders from AI, technology and innovation sectors, focusing on scaling AI responsibly, strengthening global collaboration and unlocking growth opportunities.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)

