AI Summit 'Fantastic' But Poses Cybersecurity Risks, Warns L&T CEO

Chief Executive Officer of L & T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd, Dr Sandeep Kumar, on Thursday praised the AI Summit, calling it "fantastic" despite some logistical challenges. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The AI Summit is fantastic. It is crowded, causing a few problems, but with the number of companies attending and the number of announcements, this is a big start to a big momentum."

Cybersecurity Risks in the Age of AI

He, however, cautioned about the risks associated with artificial intelligence, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, highlighting AI's dual nature, noting it's a powerful tool that can enhance cybersecurity but also poses significant risks.

"AI is actually dangerous for cybersecurity. Right now, people put their brains extensively into hacking. But AI is a tool for hackers to break into much faster. Now quantum is also about to come, which has so much compute that it can even break into our latest systems", he said.

AI can accelerate hacking, making systems more vulnerable. The upcoming quantum computing era further exacerbates these risks, potentially breaking into even the latest security systems.

Experts Urge Proactive Measures

Experts at the summit emphasised the need for robust cybersecurity measures, predictive security frameworks, and public-private collaboration to address AI-powered threats. They also stressed the importance of integrating cybersecurity into AI development, ensuring systems are secure by design and resilient by architecture

Kumar underlined the need for robust security frameworks and preparedness as advancements in AI and quantum computing continue to evolve rapidly.

Global Collaboration at India AI Impact Summit

Meanwhile, the India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

