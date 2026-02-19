Trump Shares Hilarious China Soldier Story - 'All The Same Height, If They Put Their Helmets Down, You Could Play Pool'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump at the Board of Peace event in Washington D.C. on Thursday (February 19), shared this humorous memory while talking about his upcoming visit to China in April, describing it as“a wild one” and recalling his previous trip.

Trump said he has a“very good relationship with President Xi” and that the grand military display he witnessed left a lasting impression.“Last time I went to China, President Xi treated me so well. He gave me a display... And it was pretty amazing.”

Recounting his previous trip, Trump described a massive military display orchestrated by Xi.“I never saw so many soldiers all the same height, exactly the same height. I said, if they put their helmets down, you could have played pool on the top of their heads. And it was pretty amazing,” drawing laughter from attendees.

Anticipation builds

Trump's comments highlight his anticipation of the trip and his continued effort to maintain strong diplomatic ties with China amid ongoing global economic and security discussions.

Diplomatic implications

The April visit is expected to include talks on trade, regional security, and cooperation on key international issues. Trump's personal rapport with Xi is being positioned as a cornerstone of the trip, signaling both countries' interest in maintaining engagement despite occasional tensions.

This comes as the US navigates multiple global flashpoints, including Middle East tensions with Iran, making the China visit a strategically timed diplomatic endeavor.

