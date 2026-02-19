Ramadan 2026 Timetable: Check Sehri, Iftar Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad
Traditionally, the crescent moon is first sighted in Gulf countries and Western regions, and a day later in India and neighbouring countries.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.
Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.
Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer. As the length of the days varies during the month, the iftar and sehri timings varies on a regular basis.Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings
Here's a glimpse at the sehri and iftar timings across multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, for Friday, 20 FebruaryLucknow sehri and iftar time
On Friday, 20 February, the sehri time in Lucknow would begin at 5:20 AM, while Iftar time is at 6:03PMNew Delhi sehri and iftar time
In the national capital, the sehri and iftar timings are a little behind as compared to the timings in Lucknow. The timings vary depending on which city you are in.
Sehri time: 5:35 am
Iftar time: 6:16pm
In Hyderabad, the sehri and iftar timings on Friday, 20 February are as follows:
Sehri time: 5:26am
Iftar time: 6:21 pm
In Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, dawn-to-dusk fasting began from Wednesday, 18 February, after the crescent was sighted on Tuesday evening (17 February).
Ramadan honours the fourth pillar of Islam, Sawm, or fasting, which encourages Muslims to practice self-control, gratitude and compassion. Through these teachings, Muslims commemorate the history of Ramadan and the importance of fasting by refraining from food and water during daylight hours.
