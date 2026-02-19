UK Refuses US Permission To Use Bases For Iran Strikes

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United Kingdom has refused to grant the United States permission to use British military bases for a potential strike on Iran, prompting criticism from President Donald Trump, as per The Times.

The decision comes as the White House prepares detailed military plans involving both Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to America's fleet of heavy bombers in Europe.

Trump criticizes UK over Chagos Islands

The disagreement over British base usage has reportedly influenced Trump's withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Trump expressed his concerns in a post on Truth Social, writing: "I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is 'claiming' Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean."

He further warned: "Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime."

"We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!"

UK stance and legal concerns

The UK government has stressed that prior approval is required for US military operations from British bases, citing concerns over potential breaches of international law.

Under longstanding agreements, American aircraft can only operate from RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia with explicit authorization from the UK government.

Defence officials have reportedly briefed Trump that the US could be ready to launch a strike by Saturday, following a significant buildup of American jets, air-to-air refuelling tankers, and other aircraft in the Middle East.

Diego Garcia and the Chagos Islands

Diego Garcia is the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and has been used as a joint UK–US military base since the 1970s. The deal with Mauritius, announced in May, would lease the island back to the UK for 99 years at an average cost of £101 million annually. The UK says the agreement, forecasted to cost £35 billion, is necessary for security reasons and to avoid legal disputes over the territory.

Military tensions

The latest developments come as the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, heads toward the eastern Mediterranean.