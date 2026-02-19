Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Coinbase Base OP Stack Pivot Hits OP Sentiment


2026-02-19 03:11:41
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Coinbase's Ethereum Layer-2 network Base announced on February 18, 2026, it is transitioning to a unified, Base-operated stack to speed upgrades and cut coordination overhead.

Base launched in 2023 using the open-source OP Stack, Optimism's modular framework for Ethereum scaling. The pivot reduces direct ties to the OP Stack, though Base remains an OP Enterprise client for support. This allows Base to target up to six hard forks per year and manage upgrades via its own repository.

Price and Sentiment Impact on OP Token

The OP token fell after the announcement. Reports show declines of 4%- 20% in 24 hours, with prices around $0.14-$0.16 by February 19, 2026.

Sentiment weakened due to perceived reduced interdependence in the Superchain, though broader market conditions also contributed. No formal reason isolates the pivot's exact impact; linkage comes from timing, price action, and trader commentary.

Ecosystem and Layer-2 Dynamics

Base's original OP Stack use included ties to Optimism governance and revenue elements. Greater autonomy lets Base control its roadmap but may lessen shared economic benefits for Optimism.

OP sentiment could stay soft as markets weigh effects on future fees, governance, and cooperation. Developers may face shifting incentives if autonomy fragments focus.

