Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Leads Global South AI Power Grab

2026-02-19 03:11:14
(MENAFN- Asia Times) The AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is signaling something far more consequential than a commitment to India's“inclusive technology.” It's signaling scale.

The government's IndiaAI Mission carries an allocation of roughly $1.25 billion to expand domestic AI capacity.

Officials state that more than 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded for shared national access, 12 indigenous foundation models are in development, and more than 30 India-specific AI applications have been approved.

Those are measurable industrial inputs, not the typical abstract policy aspirations to which investors have become depressingly accustomed.

With more than 45 countries represented and leaders including Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and António Guterres in attendance, the summit frames AI through the lens of responsibility and equity.

Investors should, in my opinion, focus instead on the underlying capital formation.

Asia Times

