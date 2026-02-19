Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Burcon Chiropractic Launches Meniere's Disease Treatment Clinical Trial In Grand Rapids


2026-02-19 03:11:02
Trial #MDTCT2026 Now Enrolling 50 Participants Diagnosed with Unilateral Meniere's Disease

Burcon Chiropractic Announces Clinical Trial for Meniere's Disease Treatment

Burcon Chiropractic, in collaboration with the Meniere's Research Institute, has announced the launch of a clinical trial (Trial #MDTCT2026) focused on patients diagnosed with unilateral Meniere's disease. The study is being conducted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will enroll up to 50 qualified participants beginning February 1, 2026.

The purpose of this clinical trial is to further investigate upper cervical care approaches in patients experiencing vertigo, hearing changes, and related symptoms associated with Meniere's disease.

Enrollment will remain open until all 50 positions are filled.

Location

Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.A.

Eligibility Criteria

Participants must provide:

  • Documentation confirming diagnosis of unilateral Meniere's disease by an otolaryngologist
  • Upright MRI of the head and neck, including the CranioCervical Junction (CCJ)
  • Hearing test results demonstrating low-frequency hearing loss in the affected ear
  • History of at least two unexplained vertigo attacks with nausea
  • Completed new patient paperwork (available at )
  • Completed universal Meniere's disease questionnaire
  • Availability for three office visits over a minimum of two days to two weeks in Grand Rapids, MI

Potential Benefits

Participants may:

  • Contribute to ongoing Meniere's disease research
  • Experience reduction in frequency and intensity of vertigo episodes
  • Receive up to $2,500 in treatment cost savings

  • 90% improvement with vertigo in 300 consecutive MD patients

  • Strong correlation between trauma and onset of Meniere's at average of 15 years

    About the Research

    According to Dr. Burcon of Burcon Chiropractic, the clinical trial builds upon years of observational data examining possible correlations between prior head or neck trauma and the later onset of Meniere's symptoms.

    The study focuses on evaluating structural and neurological factors at the cranio-cervical junction using upright MRI imaging and upper cervical analysis.

    Dr. Burcon has presented research related to Meniere's disease at multiple international forums over the past 25 years, including conferences hosted by the Barany Society, House Ear Institute, Politzer Society, and International Meniere's Disease Symposiums.

    Contact Information

    Meniere's Research Institute
    Burcon Chiropractic
    3501 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE
    Suite 252
    Grand Rapids, MI 49546

    Phone: 616-575-9990
    Text: 616-647-7946
    Additional Treatment Information

    Individuals who do not meet all clinical trial requirements may still pursue treatment. The first three visits are available for $2,500. An intensive 12-visit care package is available for $5,000. Future visits are $150.

    Name: Michael Burcon
    Company: Meniere's Research Institute, a division of Burcon Chiropractic
    Website:
    Phone: 1 616-575-9990


