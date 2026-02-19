National Advertising Division Recommends Prettyboy Modify Or Discontinue Certain Skincare Claims

New York, NY – February 19, 2026 – Following a review of advertising for PrettyBoy Skincare, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that PrettyBoy, Inc. modify or discontinue certain claims, including ratings on third-party apps and before-and-after photographs.

PrettyBoy markets skincare products directed to men. The National Advertising Division (NAD) opened this inquiry based on its concerns relating to the Yuka App superlative health ranking and star ratings for PrettyBoy. In addition, NAD examined a number of performance claims.

“100/100 Health Score (via the Yuka App)”

The Yuka mobile app scans and analyzes product labels and assigns a score based on an independent assessment of ingredients and their impact on human health or the environment. Yuka rated PrettyBoy's Revival Recovery Gel Moisturizer“100/100” because it does not contain“harmful parabens” or a“harmful UV filter,” and the app lists the product's ingredients as“risk-free.”

NAD determined that the PrettyBoy webpage where the claim appears does not make the basis of the score clear and recommended that PrettyBoy modify its advertising to clarify the basis of the ranking.

Before and After Photographs

NAD noted that before-and-after photographs that appear in PrettyBoy's advertising constitute product performance claims and must be supported by evidence representative of what consumers can expect when using the product.

The PrettyBoy photos depict reductions in redness associated with eczema, and reductions in fine lines and undereye bags. NAD determined that these objectively provable improvements require support, and claims related to eczema require competent and reliable scientific evidence as support.

NAD found that PrettyBoy's reliance on the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance for two of its products, without any underlying testing, was not sufficient to support the depictions and recommended that the before-and-after photographs be discontinued.

During the inquiry, PrettyBoy permanently discontinued the claim“Trusted by 20,000 Men (5-star rating).” Therefore, NAD did not review the claim on its merits and will treat the discontinued claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued and PrettyBoy agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, PrettyBoy stated that it“appreciates NAD's review and will comply with NAD's recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

