Srinagar Logs Hottest February Day In A Decade

An unusual February heat spell has tightened its grip over Jammu and Kashmir, with several stations recording temperatures far above normal and some touching historic levels, even as the region grapples with a significant rainfall deficit.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the ongoing warm spell is likely to intensify in the coming days, with more records expected to be challenged. Officials said this February is now on track to be among the warmest on record for the Union Territory.

In the Kashmir region, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, 9.7 degrees above normal, marking its highest February reading since 2016. The all-time February record in Srinagar stands at 20.6 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 24, 2016.

Notably, Gulmarg's 11.4 degrees equals its all-time February record set on February 11, 1993, with the temperature standing 9.9 degrees above normal.

Qazigund registered 20.4 degrees Celsius, a striking 10.9 degrees above normal, while Pahalgam settled at 16.0 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees above normal. Kupwara recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 17.8 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 11.4 degrees Celsius.

“As predicted earlier, a few temperature records have already been broken today. But this does not mark the end of the heat spell - in fact, it has only just begun. Several more records are likely to be challenged in the coming days,” Independent weatherman Faizan Arif said.

“This February is now on track to turn out as one of the warmest on record for Jammu & Kashmir,Faizan added

The Jammu region also reported significantly high temperatures. Jammu city recorded 27.0 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees above normal. Banihal registered 19.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 19.5 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 18.9 degrees Celsius and Katra 24.6 degrees Celsius, each recording departures several degrees above seasonal averages.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil 9.4 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre said that the Kashmir division has recorded a 56 percent rainfall deficit so far, while the Jammu division is facing a 35 percent shortfall, raising concerns amid the prolonged dry spell.

The weather department has forecast mainly dry conditions from February 19 to 26. Light rain or snowfall is likely at a few places on February 27 and 28. In the first week of March, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy on March 1, followed by light rain or snow at isolated places on March 2 and 3. From March 4 to 7, conditions are likely to remain partly cloudy.

With dry weather persisting and temperatures continuing to hover well above normal, the ongoing heat spell is expected to further redefine this winter's climatic pattern in Jammu and Kashmir.