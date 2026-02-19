J&K High Court Raises Concern Over Habeas Corpus Delays

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has termed as“most distressing” for it to dispose of a habeas corpus petition as infructuous after the detainee had already completed the full period of preventive detention.

A bench of Justice Rahul Bharti also directed that a proper mechanism be put in place to ensure the timely filing of counter affidavits and prompt production of detention records in preventive detention matters, so as to“save embarrassment to the rule of law.”

While disposing of the plea filed by one Shakir Ahmad Lone against preventive detention ordered by Divisional Commissioner on 13 December 2024, the court observed that it was“most distressing” for a constitutional court to dismiss a habeas corpus petition as infructuous merely because the detention period had already run its course.

“The plea of the counsel for the petitioner (Lone) to dismiss the writ petition as rendered infructuous is most distressing for this constitutional court to hear as a plea to accord disposal of this nature to this writ petition by saying dismissed as being rendered infructuous,” the Court said.

Lone had challenged the order by virtue of which he was detained on December 19, 2024, and approached the Court on February 18, 2025, within two months of his detention.

However, due to what the Court termed as its inability to attend to the habeas corpus petition with due urgency, coupled with a six-month delay by the authorities in filing a counter affidavit, the matter remained pending until the maximum one-year detention period was exhausted.

“The contributory cause for frustration of this writ petition was also the fact that the respondents (authorities) took six months in coming forward with the filing of a counter affidavit to this writ petition, in a case wherein the maximum detention period meant for the detenu to undergo was one year.”

Before parting with the matter, the court issued a caveat to the Commissioner Secretary to Government, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, directing that a that“a proper mechanism be set up at the end of Government and in particular at the end of detention order making authority as well as the Home Department to ensure timely submission of counter affidavits and production of detention record without asking for repeat of adjournments so as to save embarrassment to the rule of law which is exemplified by the present case.”

The Court further directed the Registrar Judicial Srinagar to forward a copy of the order to the concerned authorities for necessary action.

