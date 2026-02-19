J&K Undergoing Profound Transformation Since 2019

Says J&K Will Be Freed From Scourge Of Terrorism Very Soon

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the return of Kashmiri Pandits with full dignity and security remains the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards lasting peace and stability.

He was speaking at the release of the book Kashmir–Nativity Regained, authored by Prof. Ashok Kaul. The book explores the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, recounting the terror of the late 1980s and early 1990s and the lasting devastation of being uprooted from ancestral homes.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has been undergoing a profound transformation since 2019 and that efforts of adversaries to derail the Union Territory's progress have been decisively dismantled.

“Through tireless effort, this land's ancient glory has been restored and development has been accelerated. Very soon, this soil will be completely freed from the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

Calling the book more than a literary work, Sinha described it as a laudable effort to shatter the silence that has shrouded collective consciousness for decades.

“I firmly believe that among the world's gravest sorrows is the agony of becoming a stranger on one's own soil. This is precisely what had transpired in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, referring to the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

He said the anguish of the 1989–90 killings and targeted violence against Kashmiri Pandits remains deeply etched in memory.“The torment of abandoning homes overnight and being uprooted from one's roots lingers even today,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir attempted to bury the truth but asserted that the crimes committed during that period cannot be forgotten or forgiven.

He also noted that Pakistan backed terrorists had spilled the blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiri Muslims, stating that justice has begun to reach affected families, with efforts underway to address employment and other needs.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Sinha said the move restored confidence among the younger generation of displaced families that they could reclaim their roots without fear.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu, along with other academic and literary figures, attended the event. Senior civil and police officials were also present at the book release ceremony.

