4 New Rail Lines Proposed In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Northern Railway is conducting final location surveys for four proposed railway lines in the Kashmir Valley.

Replying to a question tabled by MLA Javid Hassan Baig, the Transport Department said the proposed rail links include Baramulla–Uri, Sopore–Kupwara, Anantnag–Bijbehara–Pahalgam and Kakapora–Shopian.

The government said the alignments have been finalised in consultation with the concerned district administrations and the land requirement has been assessed.

It assured that if the projects are sanctioned, compensation will be provided to landowners as per applicable laws for acquisition of land, trees and structures.

On concerns over diversion of fertile agricultural land and rehabilitation of affected farmers, the government reiterated that compensation would be paid in accordance with legal provisions during execution of the projects.

Regarding environmental safeguards, it said that once the projects receive sanction from the Government of India, mitigation measures will be implemented as per environmental policy and guidelines to address issues such as deforestation, soil erosion, disruption of water resources and ecological imbalance.

The government added that coordination with Indian Railways and the Centre will be maintained during execution to minimise social and environmental impact, and district administrations will remain involved to address local concerns and ensure adherence to prescribed norms.

