Hate Crimes Against Kashmiris: J&K Speaker Admits Resolution
The PDP legislator from Pulwama moved the resolution amid growing incidents of targeted attacks and harassment of Kashmiri students and traders in different parts of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to an official communication issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the resolution has been admitted under Rule 179 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J-K Legislative Assembly.Read Also Congress MLAs Stage Protest Over 'Harassment' of Kashmiris Outside J&K J&K Assembly Rejects Amendment on Attacks Against Kashmiris
The resolution“strongly condemns all forms of hate crimes against minorities and calls upon the government of India and state governments to take immediate and effective measures to prevent, investigate and prosecute such offences with strict enforcement of the law”.
In recent weeks, incidents involving alleged attacks and intimidation of Kashmiri students and traders in various states have drawn political attention and concern, prompting calls from several quarters for stronger safeguards and accountability mechanisms.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment