2026-02-19 03:10:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - Discovery Silver Corp.: Today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net earnings were $65.3M or $0.08/share, with adjusted net earnings of $113.5M or $0.14/share versus $61.1M or $0.08/share in Q3 2025. Discovery Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.20 at $10.01.

