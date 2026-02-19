Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Rupert Resources Ltd: Has appointed Ausenco Engineering to lead the feasibility study and provides an update on progress at Ikkari, a high-quality, multi-million ounce gold development project located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd shares T are trading up $0.09 at $7.18.

Baystreet.ca

