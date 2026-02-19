Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust


2026-02-19 03:10:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:43 AM EST - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust: Announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of February ($0.45 on an annualized basis) will be payable on March 16, to unitholders of record as at February 27. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.02 at $6.45.

Baystreet.ca

