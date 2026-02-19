MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Trans Mountain Announces Don Lindsay as New Chair of The Board of Directors

February 19, 2026 11:00 AM EST | Source: Trans Mountain Corporation

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation ("Trans Mountain") today announced the appointment of Don Lindsay as a director of Trans Mountain and as Chair of the Board, effective February 24, 2026. Mr. Lindsay will assume the role from Ms. Patricia Koval, who has served as Interim Chair since September 24, 2025, following the departure of former Chair, Dawn Farrell, who was appointed as CEO of the Government of Canada's Major Projects Office.

Mr. Lindsay has more than 40 years of experience across the natural resources and global finance sectors as well as significant corporate governance leadership experience. He served as President and CEO of Teck Resources Limited from 2005 to 2022, following nearly two decades at CIBC World Markets, where he built the firm's Global Mining Group and later became President of CIBC World Markets. He is the Chair of Manulife Financial Corporation and a Director at BHP Group Limited. His longstanding community and sustainability contributions include leadership roles with the BC Children's Hospital Foundation and the Invictus Games Vancouver–Whistler 2025 and he has been recognized with distinctions including various honorary doctorates, the BC Community Achievement Award, the CIM Distinguished Service Medal and the Order of British Columbia.

Mr. Lindsay's deep expertise in governance, strategic growth and resource development, combined with his distinguished service on the boards of major corporations and international business councils positions him uniquely to chair the Trans Mountain Board of Directors. His highly relevant expertise in international commodity markets and deep appreciation for indigenous relations, along with his experience in the resources sector, will further serve the Trans Mountain Board well.

"I am honoured to be appointed Chair of Trans Mountain's Board of Directors. The expanded pipeline system is a vital national asset, supporting Canada's ability to compete globally while delivering long-term economic benefits for Canadians," said Don Lindsay. "I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team, and stakeholders across the country to ensure Trans Mountain continues to operate safely, responsibly and with a clear commitment to creating enduring value for future generations."

" I am pleased to congratulate Don Lindsay on his appointment as Chair of the Board of Trans Mountain Corporation," said Patricia Koval. "Mr. Lindsay brings decades of proven leadership in Canadian industry, global markets and responsible resource development – experience that will be invaluable as Trans Mountain continues to play an important role in supporting Canada's economic prosperity. I am confident that Mr. Lindsay's commitment to strong governance and public-minded leadership will help ensure Trans Mountain delivers lasting benefits for Canadians from coast to coast."

"On behalf of Trans Mountain, I am pleased to welcome Don Lindsay as the incoming Chair of Trans Mountain's Board of Directors," said Mark Maki, CEO of Trans Mountain. "Don is a highly respected Canadian business leader with extensive experience in resource development, global finance and governance. His leadership roles as Chair of the Business Council of Canada, the International Council on Mining and Metals, and the Board of Governors for Mining and Metals at the World Economic Forum reflect his deep commitment to responsible industry development and global best practices. We look forward to working with Don as Trans Mountain continues to deliver long-term value for Canadians. I would also like to thank Patricia Koval for her steady and dedicated service as Interim Chair, and we are pleased she will continue to contribute as a valued member of the Board."

"Don Lindsay will lead the Board of Trans Mountain at a critical time with the organization being a strategic asset for Canada, uniquely positioned to expand exports, enhance trade diversification and advance Canada's goal of doubling non-US exports. I look forward to working closely with him as he leads our portfolio company with vision and a focus on strong operations, safety and financial performance," said Elizabeth Wademan, President and CEO of Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), the parent company of Trans Mountain.

About Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corporation (together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, "Trans Mountain") operates Canada's only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast of Canada. Trans Mountain is a wholly owned entity of Canada TMP Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), the entity which holds the Government of Canada's investment in TMC. Trans Mountain has nominal capacity to deliver 890,000 barrels of petroleum products each day through a pipeline system of more than 1,180 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta, British Columbia and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington State. Trans Mountain also operates a state-of-the-art loading facility, Westridge Marine Terminal, with three berths providing tidewater access to global markets. As a Federal Crown Corporation, Trans Mountain continues to build on more than 70 years of experience delivering operational and safety excellence through its pipeline system.

Contact information:

Media Relations

Toll-free 1 855 908 9734

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Trans Mountain Corporation