MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) True Blue Heating and Cooling Expands HVAC Maintenance and Indoor Air Quality Services Across Spring Hill and Columbia

Spring Hill, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - True Blue Heating and Cooling, a trusted HVAC contractor serving Middle Tennessee since 2018, today announced a strategic expansion of its residential heating, cooling, and HVAC maintenance Spring Hill, Columbia, and Brentwood to provide faster response times for AC repair, furnace safety inspections, and advanced air filtration solutions.







As homeowners in Williamson and Maury counties face increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the need for reliable home comfort systems has surged. True Blue Heating and Cooling is addressing this by enhancing its operational capacity, ensuring that residents have access to proactive care that prevents costly breakdowns. The expansion focuses on extending equipment lifespan through detailed maintenance plans and improving indoor health with modern air quality technology.

Commitment to Trust and Integrity: "Our goal with every service call is to build a lasting relationship based on trust, integrity, and respect," said Casey Mullis, Owner of True Blue Heating and Cooling. "We know how important it is to keep homes comfortable and safe. Whether it's a routine inspection in Franklin or an emergency repair in Thompson's Station, we want our customers to know they have a partner they can rely on to do the job right the first time."







Comprehensive HVAC Solutions: True Blue's expanded service portfolio covers the complete lifecycle of home comfort systems, ensuring efficiency year-round:



Preventative Maintenance: Detailed tune-ups for furnaces, heat pumps, and air handlers to maximize performance.

Indoor Air Quality: Installation of UV Air Sanitizers and Air Filtration systems to reduce allergens and pollutants.

System Upgrades: Expert installation of Ductless AC, Zone Control Systems, and smart thermostats for precise temperature management. Heating & Cooling Repair: Rapid diagnosis and repair of all major brands and models.

Service Areas: True Blue Heating and Cooling proudly serves a broad region of Middle Tennessee. The expanded service teams are active in:



Spring Hill, TN

Columbia, TN

Brentwood, TN

Franklin, TN

Thompson's Station, TN

College Grove, TN

Murfreesboro, TN

Nashville, TN

Belle Meade, TN Peytonsville, TN







About True Blue Heating & Cooling: Founded in 2018, True Blue Heating & Cooling has built a reputation across Spring Hill and surrounding areas for technical excellence and customer dedication. Specializing in residential HVAC services, the company prioritizes clear communication and honest recommendations, ensuring that every home remains comfortable year-round.

