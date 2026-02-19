Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBY)


2026-02-19 03:09:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBY)

February 19, 2026 11:32 AM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 février/February 2026) - Effective immediately, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. sera rétabli pour le commerce.

La Société a rectifié la situation par défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 19 février/February 2026
Symbol/symbole: VSBY

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

