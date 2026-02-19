MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AML Incubator Reports Surge in Fintech and Compliance Engagements Amid Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - AML Incubator (AMLI), a Canadian compliance advisory firm specializing in fintech and money services businesses (MSBs), today announced a sustained increase in active client engagements over the past year as firms respond to more stringent bank/processor and partner due diligence requirements across the digital asset and financial technology sectors.







According to the CEO, the increase in active advisory mandates signals a market-wide shift toward operational AML readiness in which companies are increasingly expected to demonstrate written policies as well as decision evidence, monitoring coverage, escalation workflows, and audit-ready documentation during onboarding and ongoing reviews. Over the past year, AMLI has expanded its portfolio of active mandates, supporting a growing number of fintech startups, fintech platforms, and cross-border payment providers navigating evolving anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.

"Regulatory expectations are rising globally, and fintech leaders are recognizing that compliance cannot remain a secondary function," said Tigran Rostomyan, founder of AML Incubator. "We are seeing a decisive shift from checkbox policies toward operationally sound, regulator-ready AML programs. including review-ready evidence packs and decision documentation that can be produced quickly during bank and processor reviews."

Increased scrutiny of digital asset platforms

Expanded enforcement activity in multiple jurisdictions

Greater board-level oversight of compliance risk Institutional investors requiring stronger governance frameworks

Despite increased demand, AMLI has maintained a focused operational model centered on strategic advisory, program design, remediation support, and regulatory readiness.

As fintech markets mature, AMLI expects continued demand for structured, defensible compliance infrastructure that aligns with regulator expectations.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator (AMLI) is a Canadian compliance advisory firm supporting fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and digital asset platforms with AML program design, remediation, and regulatory readiness. AMLI helps teams build operational compliance systems that stand up to bank, processor, partner, and regulatory reviews.

AML Incubator provides compliance services and does not offer legal advice. Requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, business model, and partner or supervisory expectations.

