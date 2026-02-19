Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scandium Canada Announces Participation In Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase


2026-02-19 03:08:59
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Scandium Canada Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

February 19, 2026 12:00 PM EST | Source: Red Cloud Financial Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Guy Bourassa will be present on February 26th at 4:20 PM Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Scandium Canada

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a public company whose ultimate goal is to bring theworld's leading primary source of scandium into production, enabling the development andcommercialization of aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. The Corporation is leveraging its Al-Scalloys development division and the development of its Crater Lake mining project to meet thegrowing need for lighter, greener, longer-lasting, high-performance materials. The Corporationaims to become a market leader in scandium, while committing itself to building a moreresponsible economy through innovation and agility.

For further information:
Scandium Canada
Guy Bourassa
CEO
1 (418) 580-2320
...

Source: Red Cloud Financial Services

MENAFN19022026004218003983ID1110765247



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search