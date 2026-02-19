CSE Bulletin: Notice Of Housekeeping Amendments - Trading Rules
CSE Rule
Amendment
4-101
Access to Trading System
(1) A Dealer shall not permit any person to trade on the Trading System unless such person
(a) is an Approved Trader in good standing on the Toronto Stock Exchange or the TSX Venture Exchange; or
(b) has successfully completed the proficiency requirements for a Trader pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules of the Market Regulator Trader Training Course of the Canadian Securities Institute; or
(c) has completed such other courses and/or assessments to ensure proficiency in the Rules as the Exchange may determine from time to time.
Effective Date
The Housekeeping Amendments become effective immediately.
Classification
Amendments have been classified as housekeeping and were not published for comment.
Questions
Questions regarding this notice may be directed to:
Ugo Mbakogu
Legal Counsel
Email: ...
Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
