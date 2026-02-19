Trican Well Service Ltd. Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (" Trican " or the " Company ") announces that, due to technical difficulties, the Company is rescheduling its previously announced conference call.
Trican now intends to host its Fourth Quarter 2025 results conference call on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET).
To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: .
The Company released its Fourth Quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as planned.
To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-715-9871 (Canada and US) or 1-647-932-3411 (international) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call" or reference Conference ID 7426571.
ABOUT TRICAN
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.
Requests for further information should be directed to:
Bradley P.D. Fedora
President and Chief Executive Officer
Scott E. Matson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 266-0202
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8
