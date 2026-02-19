MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Universal Processing Continues Award-Winning Streak at the 2026 ETA TRANSACT Awards

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Universal Processing ("uP"), the leading financial technology company empowering underserved businesses across America, is proud to announce that several of its team members have once again been recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association ("ETA").

The ETA awards are highly regarded in the payments industry, spotlighting leaders and organizations that push the boundaries of innovation and contribute significantly to the industry's growth. These awards underscore Universal Processing's sustained commitment to excellence and innovation in the payments industry.







Jinzhao Liu, Vice President of Operations, has been distinguished as a 2026 ETA Forty Under 40 honoree. His exceptional leadership in optimizing operational efficiency and driving strategic initiatives has set new standards within the payments industry.

This marks the fifth time that a member of the team has been recognized as a Forty Under 40 honoree, continuing a tradition of distinction that includes Sophie Zhai's recognition in 2025.

Building on last year's success, where the company celebrated four award recipients including a Young Payments Professional honoree and two Top Payments Sales Professionals, Universal Processing's 2026 honorees continue to demonstrate the depth of talent across the organization.







Aaron Huang, Business Development Manager, and Thomas Vo, Senior Merchant Consultant, have both been celebrated as Top Payments Sales Professionals, joining Mingxi Chen and Catherine Xu who received the same distinction in 2025. Their exceptional ability to forge strategic partnerships and deliver innovative payment solutions has significantly contributed to the company's growth and the advancement of the broader payments ecosystem.







"Following last year's remarkable recognition of four team members, we are thrilled to see this tradition of excellence continue," said Saint Hung, CEO of Universal Processing. "We are immensely proud of Jinzhao, Aaron, and Thomas for their well-deserved honors and for carrying forward the innovative spirit that defines Universal Processing."

Universal Processing is looking forward to celebrating at TRANSACT 2026 in Atlanta, March 18-20, where the leaders in payments will come together to recognize their achievements.

About Universal Processing

Founded in 2003, Universal Processing is a leading financial technology company dedicated to empowering underserved businesses with innovative payment processing solutions and exceptional support. Recognized for its commitment to fostering economic growth, Universal Processing partners with over 35,000 businesses and processes more than $3.5 billion annually. For more information about Universal Processing and its services, please visit .

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Its members span the breadth of payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $52.7 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

