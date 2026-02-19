MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dr. Jeff Witkin to Discuss Spiritual Approach to Life Goals on Spotlight Network Podcast February 24 Author of "The Lockless Gate" to Share Meditation and Journaling Techniques for Achieving Dreams in Upcoming Podcast

February 19, 2026 3:01 PM EST | Source: Ace PR Agency

Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Dr. Jeffrey Witkin, Ph.D., psychologist and co-author of "The Lockless Gate: A Spiritual Path to Your Life Goals," will appear as a featured guest on the Spotlight Network podcast on February 24, 2026. The upcoming podcast will explore the book's approach to integrating physical and spiritual well-being to pursue life goals.







"The Lockless Gate: A Spiritual Path to Your Life Goals" by Jeff Witkin and Marybeth J.A.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



During the podcast, Dr. Witkin will discuss the core methodology outlined in "The Lockless Gate," which he co-authored with Marybeth J.A. The conversation will focus on practical techniques for dream visualization, meditation practices, and journaling methods that readers can implement immediately. Listeners will have the opportunity to submit questions about navigating obstacles on the path to achieving personal aspirations while maintaining interconnectedness with their communities.

"The fundamental truth that we do not live separately from others shapes how we pursue our dreams," said Dr. Witkin. "This podcast will explore how individuals can create meaningful change in their lives while positively impacting everyone they touch."

The discussion will cover the book's step-by-step guide to creating what the authors call a "dream life"-one that reduces suffering and increases joy both for the individual and those in their sphere of influence. Dr. Witkin will share insights from his work as a psychologist dedicated to the relief of human suffering, as well as his personal journey walking the spiritual path outlined in the book.

Key topics for the February 24 Podcast include:



Daily meditation practices for goal clarity

Journaling techniques for tracking progress and overcoming obstacles

The role of interconnectedness in achieving sustainable life goals

Balancing personal aspirations with community well-being Practical applications of spiritual principles in everyday life

"The Lockless Gate: A Spiritual Path to Your Life Goals" is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and other platforms.

For more information about the book and author, please visit the Official Website and join the social community to follow inspiring updates on Facebook.

The Spotlight Network podcast with Jeff Witkins will be uploaded to the official Spotlight Network podcast channel on February 24, 2026.

Contact Information:

Kevin Butler

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Ace PR Agency