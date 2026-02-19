Milton Speer

Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney

My PhD is in Meteorology (which includes climate).

I am a Visiting Fellow in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

First as an operational meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology I developed experience in extremes of weather and climate and followed that on with research that spanned and linked the techniques of numerical weather prediction and traditional synoptic meteorology to provide new insights, for example, into severe storms, tornadoes, East Coast Coast Lows and southerly busters.

Over the last 30 years my research has expanded into the extremes relating to climate change and variability.

This research is wide ranging from meteorological aspects of dust storms, heavy rainfall, floods and attribution of climate drivers.

I have a long history of outreach to the community through comments in the media about meteorological aspects of extreme events and climate change and more recently in The Conversation.



2019–present Visiting Fellow, Department of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney

2006–2021 Visiting Fellow, Climate Change Research Centre, The University of New South Wales

1978–2005 Meteorologist, Bureau of Meteorology Melbourne and Sydney 1975–1977 Mathematican, Bureau of Agricultural Economics, Canberra, Australia



2000 University of New England, NSW, Graduate Diploma in Management

1998 The University of New South Wales, PhD

1978 Commonwealth Bureau of Meteorology Melbourne, Diploma in Meteorology 1974 The University of New South Wales, B.Sc

2025, see profile (Univsersity of Technology Sydney)



Emeritus member, American Meteorological Society Fellow, Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society

