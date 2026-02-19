Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Milton Speer

2026-02-19 03:08:22

  • Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

My PhD is in Meteorology (which includes climate).

I am a Visiting Fellow in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

First as an operational meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology I developed experience in extremes of weather and climate and followed that on with research that spanned and linked the techniques of numerical weather prediction and traditional synoptic meteorology to provide new insights, for example, into severe storms, tornadoes, East Coast Coast Lows and southerly busters.

Over the last 30 years my research has expanded into the extremes relating to climate change and variability.
This research is wide ranging from meteorological aspects of dust storms, heavy rainfall, floods and attribution of climate drivers.

I have a long history of outreach to the community through comments in the media about meteorological aspects of extreme events and climate change and more recently in The Conversation.

Experience
  • 2019–present Visiting Fellow, Department of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
  • 2006–2021 Visiting Fellow, Climate Change Research Centre, The University of New South Wales
  • 1978–2005 Meteorologist, Bureau of Meteorology Melbourne and Sydney
  • 1975–1977 Mathematican, Bureau of Agricultural Economics, Canberra, Australia
Education
  • 2000 University of New England, NSW, Graduate Diploma in Management
  • 1998 The University of New South Wales, PhD
  • 1978 Commonwealth Bureau of Meteorology Melbourne, Diploma in Meteorology
  • 1974 The University of New South Wales, B.Sc
Publications
  • 2025, see profile (Univsersity of Technology Sydney)
Professional Memberships
  • Emeritus member, American Meteorological Society
  • Fellow, Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society





