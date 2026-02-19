Robyn Schofield

Professor and Associate Dean (Environment and Sustainability in Faculty of Science), The University of Melbourne

I performed my PhD jointly at the School of Environmental Sciences at Auckland University and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research at Lauder, Central Otago, New Zealand looking at the vertical distribution of BrO (a ozone destroying radical) by conducting and inverting spectroscopic measurements made at both Lauder and Arrival Heights, Antarctica.

I then spent two years in Boulder, Colorado as a CIRES visiting fellow working at the NOAA Chemical Sciences Division looking at spectroscopy of clouds, aerosols, sulfur, nitrogen species in our atmosphere and at ozone trends.

Between 2006 and 2011 I worked at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Potsdam as a Humboldt visiting fellow looking at Polar ozone loss kinetics and then a Marie Curie International Incoming Fellow looking at tropical tropopause layer transport of chemical species to the stratosphere.

Since June 2011 I have been working at the School of Earth Sciences as part of the Climate and Weather Sciences Group at the University of Melbourne. From March 2014 I took up a lecturer for Climate System Science position. I am now an Associate Professor in the School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and since August 2021 the inaugural Associate Dean (Environment and Sustainability) within the Faculty of Science.

My current research interests are:

Spectroscopic observations of trace gas species

Radiative transfer modelling

Stratospheric ozone loss kinetics

Tropical tropopause layer processes driving stratospheric composition

Microphysical modelling

Coupled chemistry-climate modelling

Urban air quality and health

Airborne transmission and indoor air quality

–present Atmospheric chemist, University of Melbourne

2004 University of Auckland, PhD

ExperienceEducation